Former First Niagara branch in Amherst sold for $390,000

A North Tonawanda developer has bought a former First Niagara Bank branch in Amherst that closed in 2016, after KeyBank acquired First Niagara.

Michael Wachowicz acquired the branch, at 665 North French Road, for $390,000 from KeyBank, according to documents filed with the county clerk's office. Wachowicz said he has no immediate plans for the property.

The property is at the southwest corner of North French and Sweet Home roads. It operated as a Marine Midland branch and then an HSBC branch before converting to First Niagara.

KeyBank in fall 2016 closed 22 Key and First Niagara branches in Western New York, due to overlap between the two banks' combined branch networks. At least eight of those properties have been sold, four of them to banks or credit unions.