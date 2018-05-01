Former Bills' player personnel exec Gaine sells Orchard Park home

The former vice president of player personnel for the Buffalo Bills has sold his Orchard Park home, just four months after he returned to Houston as the new general manager of the Texans.

Michael E. Springer and Dr. Renee M. Reynolds paid $715,000 on Tuesday to buy the four-bedroom brick home on Sandpiper Court from Brian W. and Patricia A. Gaine, according to documents filed in the Erie County Clerk's office.

The Gaines had "barely unpacked" before the "opportunity of a lifetime" drew them away, according to the listing by real estate agent Geralyn Bonilla of Hunt Real Estate Corp. But the couple still had time to spend $70,000 in improvements on the home, which was just built in 2006 on a 0.6-acre lot.

Located in the prominent Birdsong Estates development, the 5,000-square-foot "transitional style" house features an open floor plan with 4.5 bathrooms, cherry hardwood floors, high ceilings, iron balestry, a finished recreation basement with daylight windows and a wet bar, as well as various masonry and architectural detailing throughout the home. Outside, the property includes "pristine landscaping" and lighting, a security system, irrigation, a back-up generator, and a 3.5-car heated garage.

Gaine worked for the Bills for just one season, having been recruited by the Bills last May from his old job overseeing player personnel for the Texans. The 19-year veteran of NFL player personnel experience had built up the Texans' defense in conjunction with former Houston General Manager Rick Smith, but was also seen as a prime candidate for general manager positions at multiple other teams, including the 49ers, Eagles, Bears and Jets.

Springer is the vice president of technology and operations at The Jacobs Institute, where he oversees engineering, product development and program management for the Institute's new Idea to Reality Center. That's the Institute's medical device innovation program. He's also responsible for recruiting and guiding entrepreneurs through the program.

A Rochester native and University of Rochester graduate in biomedical engineering, Springer formerly worked as program manager in network planning at Amazon.com in Seattle, where he oversaw finances for the company's outbound distribution delivery in North America. Previously, he spent four years at BioMerieux Inc., starting as a process engineer and rising to project manager and then senior manager in manufacturing operations.

Reynolds, also a UR graduate, is a neurosurgeon at UBMD Neurosurgery and program director for neurosurgery at University at Buffalo's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. She earned her medical degree from SUNY Upstate Medical University, completed a one-year fellowship at Seattle Children's Hospital and University of Washington in pediatric neurosurgery, and finished her residency at Duke University.