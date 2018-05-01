FOLLENDORF, Fred W.

FOLLENDORf - Fred W. Of North Tonawanda, Friday, April 27, 2018, at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Pearl Ann (nee Munt) Follendorf and the late Barbara (nee White) Follendorf; loving father of Scott (fiance;e Sonya Bowens) Follendorf and Eric (Lori) Follendorf; stepfather of Michael (Rebecca) Kostelnik; proud grandfather of 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; brother of the late Richard (Patricia) Follendorf and Ruth Hardy; dear godfather of Joseph (Annette) Follendorf; also survived by many nieces and nephews; longtime friend of Lavern "Bud" Labiak and Jake Hickman. Family will be present to greet relatives and friends Wednesday, May 2nd from 10AM-1PM at the SABER FUNERAL HOME, 549 Oliver St., North Tonawanda (692-0271), where Funeral Services will be held at 1PM. Pastor Jean Edmister officiating. Flowers graciously declined. Memorial gifts may be made in Fred's honor to the Wounded Warrior Foundation or Homeless Veterans. Fred was a US Army Veteran.