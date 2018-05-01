Suspected arson that destroyed Marshall Street house may be hate crime

Buffalo fire investigators are looking into the possibility that a suspected arson that destroyed a house on Marshall Street Saturday was a hate crime.

The fire was reported at 71 Marshall St., a block east of Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Someone also tried to start a fire at a neighboring house at 75 Marshall, said James Otwell, commander of the Buffalo Fire Investigation Unit.

Both homes were recently purchased by Bangladeshi immigrants who live in New York City, Otwell said. The owners are both U.S. citizens.

No one was inside the houses and no one was hurt in the fires. The house at 71 Marshall has been scheduled for emergency demolition.