Farmers' market, sewer work to start on Young Street in City of Tonawanda

The City of Tonawanda will cut the ribbon on its new farmers' market at 10 a.m. Sunday on Young Street between Main Street and Delaware Avenue. Vendors will set up near the Hub.

The market will offer a variety of items, from fresh produce, flowers and herbs to soaps, eggs, meats and crafts.

It will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays through October, with the exception of Canal Fest weekends. Future plans include live music and art shows.

That end of Young Street was closed at the end of 2017 to celebrate tourism and encourage drivers to visit businesses on Main Street.



But another section of Young Street, between State Street and Cranbrook Road, is expected to close shortly to allow for major sewer repairs. Sections will be closed in stages over the next three months.

City crews will be repaving Delaware Avenue -- from Fletcher Street to the Town of Tonawanda border -- beginning May 15. The road will not be closed, but traffic will be limited to one lane.