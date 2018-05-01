Edward B. Fisher, 81, aeronautical engineer, co-founder of Veritay Technology

Dec. 11, 1936 – April 23, 2018

Edward B. Fisher, a research engineer and a co-founder of Veritay Technology Inc., died April 23 in his home in Snyder after a short battle with cancer. He was 81.

Born in Montour Falls, he was a 1955 graduate of Cohocton High School and went straight to what was then Cornell Aeronautical Laboratories in 1959 after he earned a bachelor’s degree in aeronautical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

“A lot of aeronautical engineers were being recruited at that time because the space program was getting going,” his son, Mark, said.

At Cornell Labs, later Calspan, he became principal engineer for wind tunnel testing for airplane and rocket materials. He completed a master’s degree in mechanical engineering at the University at Buffalo in 1967 and held several patents.

In 1982, he and colleagues from Calspan established Veritay Technology in East Amherst, which specializes in ballistics and ammunition research, development and testing for military and commercial companies.

“Defense work was winding down at Calspan,” his son said, “and they found a niche market in ballistics research. He did extensive work in Belgium and France.”

Mr. Fisher served as president of the company and retired about 10 years ago.

A member of Christ United Methodist Church for more than 55 years, he sang in the choir and chaired many committees. He was particularly dedicated to his role as chairman of pastor-parish relations.

He has been a member of Amherst Lodge 981, Free & Accepted Masons, since 1984 and served two years as Master. He also was Right Worshipful Master reporting to the Grand Lodge of Delaware.

A board member of the Amherst Symphony Orchestra since 1994, he served 10 years as vice president of finance and three years as president.

He was a coach, umpire and equipment manager for Central Amherst Little League for 10 years and served as league president in 1979.

He also served in the “Y” Indian Guides for 10 years, including a year as chief.

He enjoyed gardening, genealogy and traveling, and was an avid Bills and Sabres fan.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, the former Cynthia Ann Seeber, a registered nurse who is retired from the Erie County Health Department; two other sons, Scott and John; and nine grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 4, in Christ United Methodist Church, 350 Saratoga Road, Snyder.