CZYZ, Janet M. (Kantanista)

CZYZ - Janet M. (nee Kantanista)

April 30, 2018, age 80; beloved wife of the late Henry M. Czyz; loving mother of Jennifer (Stephen) Toole, Jeffrey (Pamela) Czyz, Jon Czyz, and Jill (Phillip) Louisos; cherished grandmother of Stephen (Sarah Higgins), Ashley, Jonathan, Alexis, Jeffrey, Ethan and Andrew; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Wednesday from 3-7 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.). Family and friends are invited Thursday to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at the University of Buffalo Newman Center, 495 Skinnersville Rd., Amherst, NY 14228, at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Interment to immediately follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Lewiston. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com