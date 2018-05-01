Colleges: Canisius hoops signs 6-foot-8 native of Serbia

Ivan Hadzic, a 6-foot-9 240 pound native of Serbia, has signed with the Canisius men's basketball team and will be eligible for the 2018-19 season. Hadzic, will enter Canisius as a freshman after spending the 2017-18 academic year at Southwest Christian Academy in Little Rock, Ark.

Hadzic helped Southwest Christian's Lions to a 31-4 record and an appearance in the 2018 NACA (National Association of Christian Athletes) national championship game. Hadzic led his team in scoring with 12 points, including three three-pointers in the 72-60 title game loss to Hamilton Heights of Chattanooga, Tenn.

He was a member of the 2018 U18 Serbian national team that finished third in the 2016 3X3 European championship.

Baseball

Niagara 3, Canisius 2: Shut out five hits for eight innings, the Purple Eagles scored three times in the bottom of the ninth to defeat the Golden Griffins at Bobo Field on the Niagara campus in Lewiston.

Trevor McCauley cleared the bases with a triple to left field to give Niagara the walk-off win after a walk, a single, a fielding error and a fielder's choice had filled the bases. All three runs were unearned.

Canisius got its runs in the eighth inning when Liam Wilson drove in one with a double and Ryan Stekl had an RBI single. Griffs starter Andrew Kneussle shut out Niagara on five hits for seven innings with no decision.

The loss put a crimp in Canisius' drive for a place in the MAAC playoffs. The Griffs are 24-17 overall, 13-7 the conference. Niagara (16-22, 8-9 MAAC) is in contention for the playoffs. The teams will meet again at 3 p.m. today at Bobo.

Women's tennis

The University at Buffalo Mid-American Conference championship team will play at Northwestern in Evanston, Ill. at 1 p.m. on May 11 in the first round of the NCAA championships.

The Bulls (17-3), who went undefeated in MAC matches and have won 14 in a row, will be facing a Wildcats team that won the Big 10 regular season championship with an 11-0 record but lost to Michigan, 4-3, in the championship match of the conference tournament. Northwestern (21-4) is seeded 14th in the tournament and has made every NCAA tournament since 1999.

The UB-Northwestern winner will face either Kentucky (14-10) or Kansas State (14-10) the next day in Evanston. That winner will move on to the final rounds at Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C. May 17-22.

Women's lacrosse

Brockport 20, Buffalo State 7: The Bengals (7-10), the sixth seed, were eliminated from the State University Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) playoffs with the loss to the No. 3 Golden Eagles at Bob Boozer Stadium in Brockport. Christina Krowel had two goals, including her 49th of the season, and Nina Schaefer scored twice and added an assist for the Bengals.

Brockport advanced to a semifinal game against No. 2 Geneseo on Friday at Cortland.

Honor for Griffs' aide

Jake Kroll, Canisius director of men's basketball operations was named 2017-18 Under Armor 30-Under-30 Honor List of the National Association of Basketball Coaches. The 30-Under-30 recognizes up-and-coming young men's basketball coaches.

A Lancaster native and University at Buffalo graduate, Kroll just completed his second season of operations director under coach Reggie Witherspoon.

Pierce on Ireland trip

Niagara women's basketball coach Jada Pierce will join two other Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference women's head coaches and other conference personnel in putting on five clinics in Ireland May 13-20.

The coaches will be hosting clinics for young players and coaches in the cities of Tralee, Galway, Letterkenny, Belfast, and Dublin. The women's basketball coaching clinics are a beginning of a series of community outreach events to help promote women's basketball in Ireland and raise awareness for the upcoming Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Belfast Classic this November and December.