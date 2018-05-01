Buffalo's coldest April since World War II in the books

The coldest April on record at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport ended at midnight.

The average monthly temperature of 39.2 degrees finished nearly 6½ degrees below normal.

It was Buffalo's coldest April since a 36.9 degree reading was recorded in 1943 when the city's official weather data was kept at Buffalo harbor, according to National Weather Service data.

The month brought 3.99 inches of precipitation, which was more than an inch wetter than normal.

There was also 6.9 inches of snowfall, nearly three times more than Buffalo's average April snowfall.

There were 11 days of measurable snowfall, tying April 1961 for the most April days with snow in the city's recorded weather history.

The warmest day of the month — 74 degrees on April 23 — was one of five above-average days for temperature.

There were 23 days that ran colder than average, including a pair of double-digit below-normal temperature stretches that brought overnight lows in the low 20s and daytime highs in the 30s.

May will start out colder than normal today but is forecast to warm up for the rest of the work week.

The National Weather Service calls for a sunny day today with a high near 50 degrees.

Chances for showers enter the picture starting Wednesday, but it'll be warmer with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s on Wednesday and Thursday and low to mid 60s on Friday.

The average high temperature for the first week of May in Buffalo is in the low 60s.