Clarence man admits trying to rob Lockport store at knifepoint

A Clarence man admitted in Niagara County Court Tuesday that he tried to rob a 7-Eleven store in Lockport Nov. 25, while armed with a knife.

Nicholas A. Sedita, 32, of Tonawanda Creek Road, didn't wait to be indicted before pleading guilty to attempted third-degree robbery. Judge Matthew J. Murphy III could send him to prison for as long as four years when Sedita returns to court July 23.

Assistant District Attorney Lisa M. Baehre said Sedita ran from the Davison Road store without stealing anything. Sedita, a first-time felon, remains free on $5,000 bail to await sentencing.