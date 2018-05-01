CARCOBA, John A.

CARCOBA - John A. April 30, 2018, of Tonawanda, NY, age 61. Beloved son of the late Alfredo and Joanna (nee Simon) Carcoba. Dearest brother of Carmen Wrzos, Cindy (Gregory) Curry and the late Michael Carcoba. Dear uncle of Alex, Marlena Wrzos, Jessica, Alan Peters, Sean, Samantha, Brandon and Aaron Curry. Also survived by his furry companion Pickles. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 85 George Urban Blvd. (west of Harlem Rd.), where Funeral Services will follow on Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com