CANNIZZARO - Joseph R., Jr. "Joe Catts Jr."

Of Buffalo, entered into rest April 29, 2018. Devoted father of Joseph (Lynda), David, Maryann and Samuel (Leah) Cannizzaro; cherished grandfather of 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Joseph and Josephine Cannizzaro; dear brother of Angelo, Robert, Andrew (Michele) and Ann Marie Cannizzaro; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday from 4-7PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Mr. Cannizzaro was a veteran of the US Army. Online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com