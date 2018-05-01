CAHILL, Andrew T.

CAHILL - Andrew T. Of Derby, NY, entered into rest April 30, 2018, age 89. Husband of the late Marion (Doherty) Cahill; dearest father of Thomas (Susan) Cahill, Michael (Sharon) Cahill, Terri (William Joyce) Cahill-Gannon, Kevin (Debra) Cahill, Wende (Ernie) Edwards, Rebecca (Lawrence) Bednarz and Andrew (Anita) Cahill; brother of James Cahill, predeceased by 3 brothers and one sister; also survived by 18 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. Family will be present to receive friends Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Addison Funeral Home, Inc., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 10 AM in St. John Paul II Parish, Lake View, NY. Please assemble at church.