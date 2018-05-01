Cab driver robbed in University District

A taxi driver was robbed in the city's University District on Monday, according to a Buffalo police report.

The victim told police he picked up four males in Lovejoy who threatened to shoot him and demanded his phone, according to the report.

The robbers got out of the cab on LaSalle Avenue, between Parkridge and Comstock avenues, and ran into a yard of a home on LaSalle, the victim told police.

The victim did not report seeing a weapon, according to the report.