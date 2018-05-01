BUCHERT, Anne M. (Geyer)

Of Lancaster, April 30, 2018; beloved wife of the late James; devoted mother of Nancy (Thomas) Was, Mark (Maryann), Kathleen (Steve) Mayer, Jayne (John) Militello, James (Rene), Joseph (Wendy), Maria (Paul) Cudeck, late Heidi and the late Elizabeth (Denis) Hentzy; loving grandmother of 19 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; dear sister of Kay (Joseph) Zappia and the late Francis Geyer; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation in the CICHON-BORGOSZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Wednesday, 3-7 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 1 St. Mary Hill, Lancaster, Thursday at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church.