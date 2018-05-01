[BN] Blitz newsletter: What does the Bills' post-draft depth chart look like?

The NFL Draft season is over. Grades are in and the mock drafters are already looking ahead to 2019. If you missed any of the Bills' moves, blanket coverage from [BN] Blitz can be found here.

May is minicamp season, and the rookies get on the practice field at One Bills Drive next week. The veterans will transition from conditioning workouts to organized team activities by the end of the month.

With the roster currently at 78 players before the list of priority undrafted free agents is announced, Jay Skurski projects the Bills' depth chart heading into preseason. "While General Manager Brandon Beane has shown he'll be active in both free agency and the trade market leading up to September, we have a pretty good idea of who will be in the running to make the final 53-man roster," Skurski writes.

Josh Allen will start out as No. 3 QB: Beane said in a radio interview Monday that the rookie quarterback will be behind AJ McCarron and Nathan Peterman at the beginning of OTAs. The GM had plenty more to say about why the Bills selected Allen and the negotiations to trade up in the draft.

Terry Pegula pleased with draft moves: The Bills and Sabres owner called into "One Bills Live" to praise his GMs, but added, "It's winning games and getting in the playoffs and trying to get the big prize. Yeah, we're excited but there's more work to be done."

The What-If Board: Mark Gaughan breaks down what the Bills' draft class could have looked like if the kept all it's picks and didn't trade up twice in the first round.

Trade breakdown: "All analysis of the 2018 Buffalo Bills draft justifiably will hinge on the trade-up for Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen," Gaughan writes. "It's worth noting, however, that the trade-up for linebacker Tremaine Edmunds at No. 16 was critical to the Bills' short- and long-term future because of the way the first round played out."

Phil Simms' take: The former New York Giants quarterback and current CBS Sports studio analyst believes the Bills got the absolute right guy in Allen. "I had him at the top," Simms told Vic Carucci.

Lobbying for special interests: Bills linebacker and special teamer Lorenzo Alexander posted a video of his plea to the NFL in advance of a scheduled meeting Wednesday in New York City to study changes or alternatives to the kickoff play.

UDFA signings: The Bills have yet to announce their list, but most of the names have been reported, along with rookie camp invites. Long snapper Lucas Gravelle, a Niagara-Wheatfield graduate, has signed with the Dolphins, and Don Beebee's son caught on with Frank Reich with the Colts.

Long odds: According to the opening numbers from the Westgate Superbook in Las Vegas, the Bills will take a step back in 2018.

Keeping up with the Joneses: Vikings wide receiver Cayleb Jones – the brother of Bills wideout Zay Jones – has been suspended for four games for violating the NFL's performance enhancing drug policy.

Daily Drive Podcast: Grading the Bills' draft.

•••

Got feedback on this newsletter or our Bills coverage? Email Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com. Find us on Facebook by clicking here and follow @BNBlitzNow on Twitter.

Want more BN Blitz? Sign up for a two-week free trial by clicking here.