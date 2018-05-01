Modest as it was, that Bisons win streak is over. After winning two in a row for the first time this season, Buffalo (7-9) fell to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre left-hander Daniel Camerena, 7-1, Tuesday night at PNC Field in Moosic, Pa.

The RailRiders took the lead for good with three runs in the third inning when the first five batters reach against Bisons left-hander Ryan Borucki (1-3). A solo home run by ex Bison cacher Erik Kratz and a two-round double by Kyle Higashioka highlights a three-run five inning by the home side."

The 25-year-old Camarena (1-1) pitched seven innings shutting out the Bisons on five hits, striking out six.

Lopes still hot: International League batting leader Tim Lopes of the Bisons went 3 for 5 with a pair of doubles, giving him 24 hits for the season and raising his batting average to .453. Lopes led off as the DH Tuesday.

Roster moves: Infielder Devon Travis was optioned to the Herd from Toronto and right-hand pitcher Murphy Smith was activated off the DL. Toronto reaclled infielder Gift Ngoepe and left pitcher Matt Dermody went on the DL.

Next: Right-hander Sam Gaviglio (0-0, 2.30) will start for the Bisons against left Nestor Cortes (0-1, 9.64) in today's series finale (Radio 1520, 10:35 a.m.) Buffalo will begin a seven-game homestand againist Syracuse at 6:05 p.m. on Thursday at Coca-Cola Field.

Brown, Roa going into Hall: Marty Brown, who managed more Bisons victory than any other manager in the club's modern era, will be inducted into the Buffalo Baseball Hall of game on Aug. 10 against the Toledo Mud Hens.

Joining him will be right-hand pitcher Joe Roa, who was 17-3 in the 1995 season, the most wins for a Bisons pitcher since 1957. Roa had a 28-11 record over two seasons with the Herd in 2005 and 2006.

Brown had a winning record in each of his four seasons with the Bisons (2003-05 and 2013). IN 2004 he was named MInor League Manager of the Year by Baseball America for guiding the Herd to an 83-61 record and the league championship. Buffalo won the division by 10 games that after being 9.5 games out of first place on June 13.

He is the fourth Bisons manager of the modern era to be inducted into the Hall, joining Terry Clark, Brian Graham and Eric Wedge.