Bills face longer Super Bowl odds after draft

At least one sportsbook apparently didn't care for the Buffalo Bills' draft.

The team has 100/1 odds to win Super Bowl 53 at Bovada, an online sports betting website. That's a change from the 66/1 odds the team had on both Feb. 5 and March 22. A total of six teams have those longest 100/1 odds, while the New England Patriots are the favorites at 5/1.

Additionally, Bills quarterback Josh Allen has 8/1 odds to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Giants running back Saquan Barkley is the favorite at 3/2, followed by the No. 1 overall pick, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, at 11/4. Allen is next. His over/under on starts is 10.5, the most of any of the five quarterbacks drafted in the first round.