BEUTEL, Howard H.

BEUTEL - Howard H. Of Lockport, NY, April 28, 2018. Howard is survived by his wife, Arlene Beutel; daughter, Brenda Beutel; grandson, Braeden (Brandi) Beutel; great-grandchildren, Braelyn and Briella Beutel; siblings, David (Kathy), Raymond (Amanda) and Bonita (late Leonard) Forth; sister-in-law, Gail (late Gerald) Beutel; step-daughter, Laurie (Robert) Voisin; step-grandchildren, Melinda and Michael Stephenson and Bradley Seeloff; and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by two former wives, Ellen and Rita. Friends may call on Friday 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM at LANGE FUNERAL HOME. INC., 186 East Ave. Lockport, where funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM. Interment in Cold Springs Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Michael's Lutheran Church or Niagara Hospice, Inc. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.langefuneralhomeinc.com