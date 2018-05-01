Beer notes: Flying Bison brews with Spot Coffee, 12 Gates rolls out Star Wars beer

Flying Bison brews with Spot

Flying Bison Brewing Company (840 Seneca St.) will celebrate the Kentucky Derby with the release of whiskey barrel-aged Spot Coffee Stout in bottles on May 5. The beer will be released to the sounds of live bluegrass music at both Flying Bison’s taproom and in Buffalo Distilling Company (860 Seneca St.), with breaks for Derby viewing as well as food available from food truck Dirty Bird Chicken & Waffles.

Admission is free at both venues, with combo packages available for discounted drink tokens and bottles of Barrel-Aged Spot Coffee Stout to go. Call 873-1557.

12 Gates to release first Wookiee-themed beer

12 Gates Brewing Company (80 Earhart Drive, East Amherst) will celebrate Star Wars on May 4 with the release of Chew-Bock-A. The beer is a 17.5 percent ABV Eisbock, and quantities are limited to one 5-ounce glass per person.

The Marabella Band will perform live jazz hits from the Star Wars soundtracks from 8 to 11 p.m. at this no-cover event, and customers are invited to dress up in their favorite Star Wars garb for a shot at a $100 gift certificate for best costume. Call 906-6600.

Thin Man to host twist on Kentucky Derby, Cinco de Mayo celebration

Thin Man Brewery (492 Elmwood Ave.) will host Giant Hat Day from 1 to 8 p.m. May 5. The free event will feature food specials, margaritas and Four Roses mint juleps.

Customers are invited to wear their favorite big hat, and prizes for best hats will be given throughout the day. Thin Man will also release its latest beer, Cinco de Cryo at 11 a.m.

The limited beer is a double dry-hopping New England-style double IPA (India pale ale) brewed with Citra and Mosaic Cryo hops, and Galaxy hops (8 percent alcohol by volume). Call 923-4100.

Brickyard Brewing Company releases plans for Exit 25A

Brickyard Brewing Company (436 Center St., Lewiston) will begin releasing a rotating series of hoppy session IPAs all summer under the theme Exit 25A. The first beer, out on May 4, will be a 5 percent ABV IPA with a blend of Galaxy, Mosaic and Summit hops. Call 754-7227.

Pressure Drop works with new local brewery

Pressure Drop Brewing (65 Vandalia St.) will release a collaboration with Clarence's West Shore Brewing Company the first week of May. The beer is a 6 percent ABV unfiltered IPA brewed with Centennial, Simcoe and Mosaic hops, with notes of dank pineapple. Call 541-1454.

NYBP taps two new beers, plus an old favorite

New York Beer Project (6933 S. Transit Road, Lockport) will release its perennial favorite, Supernatural Sour on May 3. The 4.3 percent ABV kettle sour beer brewed with passionfruit, and hopped with Simcoe and Amarillo varieties.

NYBP will also host a Kentucky Derby / Cinco de Mayo party on May 5, featuring two new beers on tap: a Kentucky Rye Imperial Stout, and a 5 percent ABV Mexican Lager. Call 743-6927.

Resurgence presents Kegs & Eggs

Resurgence Brewing Company (1250 Niagara St.) will once again host its popular Kegs & Eggs event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 6. Two flights of beers will be available for purchase, along with two new cask-conditioned beers.

Brunch will be served as always, including breakfast plates as well as breakfast burritos. Examples of beers include Sour Plum Gose, White Wine Barrel-aged Head in the Clouds double IPA, and Pineapple Pilsner. Call 381-9868.