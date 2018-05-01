Batting Practice: Leblebijian on Buffalo restaurants, Meacham on opening month, and more

Name to Know

Bo Bichette. The 20-year-old infielder is the second-ranked prospect in the Blue Jays organization. Through Monday, he was on a six-game hitting streak with Double-A New Hampshire. In his first 19 games he's hitting .298 overall and .276 with runners in scoring position. He has eight multi-hit games along with five doubles, three triples and seven RBIs.

By the numbers

.409 – Batting average of Bisons infielder Tim Lopes, which leads the International League

11 – RBIs by Dwight Smith Jr., which leads the Bisons.

2.30 – Sam Gaviglio's earned run average, best on the Herd.

No place like home

There's something about Coca-Cola Field that brings out some top performances from starting pitcher Deck McGuire. On Sunday, he struck out nine in the Herd's 2-0 win over Pawtucket. Back in 2014, his first stint in the Toronto Blue Jays organization, he struck out 10 in a 5-2 Bisons win on June 5 against Toledo.

Three questions with …

Bisons infielder Jason Leblebijian was a Triple-A All-Star last season who leads the team in runs scored with nine.

Q: Who was your biggest baseball influence growing up?

A: Jeter and Tulowitzki. Especially when I got to college, Tulo was a guy that I really followed. You almost try to mold your game after them in a way so those two definitely.

Q: What do you like to do away from baseball?

A: Bowling. Love it. It started my junior year of high school. Me and my brother just loved it so that was our thing to go and compete against each other and clear our minds.

Q: What have you learned about Buffalo?

There's some sneaky-good restaurants. I don't know the names off the top of my head, but a lot of good Italian places. It's awesome when my wife comes out to go experiences those places. But I love the food here. There's always a good spot you can find. Definitely makes it fun on off days.

He said it:

"I thought once we got some consistent playing time and work, we'd start to roll but it really hasn’t happened. It's been frustrating to watch us not put together some wins. There's way too much talent in that room to not put it together." – Bisons manager Bobby Meacham on the team's start.