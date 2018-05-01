Armed robber takes cash, car outside West Side 7-Eleven

Two men were robbed at gunpoint outside a West Side 7-Eleven early Tuesday morning, according to a Buffalo police report.

The robbery happened at about 4:05 a.m. outside the convenience store at 959 Niagara St., at the corner of Hampshire Street.

The victims told police the robber displayed what appeared to be a handgun and demanded what they had in their pockets. The robber took cash, two cellphones and drove away in the victims' car, according to the report.