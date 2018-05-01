Area colleges (May 2)

Area colleges

Tuesday’s results

BASEBALL

Niagara 3, Canisius 2

N (16-22, 7-8): Trevor McCauley 1 hit, 3 RBIs

C (24-17, 12-6): Andrew Kneussle 7 IP, 5 hits, 0 runs

Binghamton 4, St. Bonaventure 3

SB (9-25, 5-10): Mike Magnanti, Daniel Stauffer 2 hits, RBI each

Wells at Medaille, ccd.

Hilbert 8-3, Medaille 7-2

H (11-20, 8-8): Game one: Winfred Nelson 4-4, 2 2bs, 2 RBIs. Zachary Cream 2 svs., 2 IP, 0 runs

Pitt-Bradford at Fredonia, ccd.

ECC 15-17, Broome CC 2-0

ECC (21-13, 13-5): Anthony Hernandez 4-6, 2 HRs, 5 RBIs

Tomp.-Cortland CC 4-9, Jamestown CC 2-2

SOFTBALL

Hilbert 12-3, Medaille 9-2

H: Game one: Morgan McNeill, Gabriella Bongiorno 2 hits, 4 RBIs each. M: Game one: Mikayla Schlehr 2 hits, 4 RBIs.

ECC 8-4, Corning CC 6-12

Niagara CCC 8-12, Broome CC 9-0

NCCC (11-24, 9-5): Game one: Erica Justinger (Attica) 3-4, 3B, 3RBIs. Game two: Vicki Waugaman CG, 2 hits, 5 Ks

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

SUNYAC Quarterfinals

3-Brockport 20, 6-Buffalo State 7

BS (7-11, 3-6): Nina Schaefer 2g-a

