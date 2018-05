Three guns, including an AR-15, were reported stolen Monday in a burglary on Buffalo's West Side.

A resident of Putnam Street told police his house was burglarized between about 7:40 a.m. and about 4 p.m., according to a city police report.

The burglars entered the home by breaking a window and ransacked the house, according to the report. The rifle and two shotguns were among the items taken.