ANDERSEN, Ronald Patrick, Sr. "Rondo"

ANDERSEN - Ronald Patrick, Sr. "Rondo"

April 28, 2018. Beloved husband of Cathy (nee Maund); devoted father of Bianca and Ronald Andersen, Jr.; loving step-father of Alex Maund; dearest son of late Donna (nee Mann) and Ronald N. Andersen; son-in-law of Sally Maund; fond brother of Robin Andersen and late Kim Maduro; also survived by many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. Family will be present Wednesday at 2-4 and 6-8 PM the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem), where a Funeral Service will be held at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com