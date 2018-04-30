Williamsville teachers' union endorses 2 of 3 incumbents for School Board

The union representing the Williamsville Central School District's teachers has endorsed two incumbents and a newcomer for three seats on the School Board.

The Williamsville Teachers' Association Monday announced its endorsements of current board members Shawn P. Lemay and Mark Mecca, as well as Eric Borenstein, a retired performing arts executive who ran symphony orchestras around the country.

Incumbent board member Toni L. Vazquez did not receive an endorsement.

The endorsement has proven vital to a candidate's chances in recent years, as all nine current board members were elected with the union's support.

Other candidates in the May 15 election are Robert Campo, Dawn M. Fletch and Michael J. Littman.