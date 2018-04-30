High Schools Extra: Frontier girls lax defeats Lancaster

Frontier, which defeated Lancaster three times last season including the Section VI Class A championship, defeated the Legends again Monday in Lancaster.

Coach Tim Myslinski's Falcons won't have much time to savor the victory, however. Frontier will meet tough Class A opponents Clarence today, Orchard Park on Thursday and Niagara Wheatfield.

"We dropped down from Class A to Class B this year, but we still have our old Class A rivals," Myslinski said.

After a 7-6 first half, limited the Legends to two second half goals, controlling faceoffs and getting stellar goaltending from senior Carm Pettys.

"She played lights out and the defense in front of her played really good," Myslinski said.

Midfielder Marisa Comerate broke out of a minor goals slump with five goals on shots. "She hit the post once with as hard a shot as I've ever seen. She's very consistent on draws and a great defender," Myslinski said.

Haylee Tatar had a goal and four assists.

"When she's got the ball in her stick she can set peopple up. She's very unselfish."

WSW's Keane passes 100-point mark

Samantha Keane of West Seneca West went over the 100-point mark for his career in the Indians' 13-6 victory over West Seneca East. Kaitlyn Morris scored five goals for West. Keane had two goals and three assists, giving her 101 for her career at WSW.

Clarence goalie stands out

Clarence overcame a sloppy second quarter and went on to an 11-7 victory over Canisius at the Stransky Complex in West Seneca. It avenged an 11-3loss to the Crusaders last year.

"Our defense played well in the second quarter when we were throwing the ball away," said Clarence coach Charles Warkenthien.

Matt Wright scored four goals and Jake Bowman had two goals and three assists and Dominic Basile had two goals for the Red Devils who outscored Canisius 8-5 in the second half.

"The star of the game was our goalie Nate Prelewicz," Warkenthien said. "He made 13 saves. You could hear the moans and groans from the Canisius bench on three of them which were outstanding.

"He played JV last year but he's stepped up to the next level. Right now, he's seeing the ball so well, it must look like a grapefruit to him."

Clarence (2-1 in Class A play) will play at Orchard Park on Wednesday.

The Red Devils edged OP last season, 9-8.

"They seem to bring the best out of us," Warkenthien said.

Baseball highlights

Jack Collins shut out Nichols on five hits for five innings in a 12-0 Canisius win in the Monsignor Martin Association. ... Alex Croff of Clarence shut out Frontier on three hits over six innings and Colin Arndt hit a two-run homer in the Red Devils' 9-0 victory in ECIC I. ... Brady O'Brien of St. Mary's of Lancaster struck out nine batters in five innings, allowing only two hits in 13-0 Monsignor Martin win over Niagara Catholic. ... Nick Fabo drove in two runs in going 3 for 4 as St. Joe's ran its Monsignor Martin record to 6-0 with an 11-1 triumph over Bishop Timon-St. Jude. ... Lancaster's J.P. Ahrens pitched a three-hitter and John Rogowski had three hits in a 4-0 triumph over West Seneca West.

Softball highlights

Allison Rogowski of Mount Mercy struck out 15 Mount St. Mary batters and drove in three runs in an 8-1 victory for the Magic. ... Taylor Betz of Cleveland Hill struck out 10 in as the Golden Eagles edged Depew, 3-2, in ECIC IV. .,. Summer Clark struck out 10 in pitching Williamsville East to a squeaker, 1-0, over West Seneca East. ... Nardin went to 2-0 in the Monsignor Martin Association with a 6-1 win at Sacred Heart at Jessica DiPasquale struck out 15 and had three hits, including two doubles. and Alyssa Coons drove in three runs with three hits.