Bisons win behind strong start by Rowley

The Buffalo Bisons received a quality start from right-hander Chris Rowley (2-1) and put two wins together for the first time this season with a 6-2 victory Monday night over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders before 4,109 at PNC Park in Moosic, Pa.

Jason Leblebijian had two hits, including his team-high third home run of the season, and Tim Lopes continued to hit for the Bisons, raising his International League-leading average to .438 with three hits in four at-bats. Lopez, a Triple-A rookie, leads the Bisons with 21 hits.

The first of three errors by RailRiders third baseman Brandon Drury, down on a rehab assignment from the New York Yankees, got the Bisons started in the second inning. Darnell Sweeney doubled home one run and Lopes singled to drive in the other. The Herd never gave up the lead and improved their record to 6-0 when they score first.

Another fielding error by Drury was in the middle of the Bisons’ two-run fourth inning. They added single runs in the sixth when Leblebijian hit a leadoff homer, and the seventh when Reese McGuire contributed an RBI double.

Rowley (2-1) went six inning,s throwing 93 pitches (61 strikes) for the longest of his three starts.

The RailRiders got a run in the eighth without a hit. A hit batter and three walks produced the score. Bisons reliever Sam Moll put the home team down in order in the ninth.

Noteworthy: Buffalo (7-8 overall) evened its road record to 5-5. … Of the Bisons six runs, only three were earned. … Scranton/Wilkes-Barre hit into three double plays, two on the ground and one on a line drive. … The Herd stole four bases against Scranton pitchers and catcher Kyle Higashioka.

Roster moves: Outfielder Ian Parmley was added to the roster Sunday while right-hand reliever Carlos Ramirez was recalled by Toronto. Released was veteran infielder Danny Espinosa, who was batting .232 for the Herd.

Next: Left-hander Ryan Borucki (1-2, 4.30) is scheduled to start against the RailRiders’ lefty Daniel Camarena (0-1, 6.35) in the second game of the three-game series tonight (Radio 1520, 6:35 p.m.). A morning game on Wednesday will wrap up the set.