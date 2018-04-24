1967: John Pitts, S, Arizona State (22). Grade: C. Part of the looniest, most "nutso" draft in Bills history. The Bills' plan was to switch the positions of EACH of the first four players they drafted. Fortunately, they put Pitts back at his best spot, safety, where he played most of six seasons in Buffalo.
News file photo
1968: Haven Moses, WR, San Diego State (9). Grade: B. An outstanding receiver who toiled with poor Bills QBs for five years. Then Lou Saban soured on him and traded him to Denver, where he had 10 superb years.
News file photo
1969: O.J. Simpson, RB, Southern Cal (1). Grade: A+. Your grandmother's Quilting Club could have picked the Juice.
News file photo
1970: Al Cowlings, DE, Southern Cal (5). Grade: D. Best known as O.J.'s best bud and driver of the white Bronco, Cowlings started three years for the Bills before being traded to Houston. Much better wingman than a No. 5 pick.
News file photo
1971: J.D. Hill, WR, Arizona State (4). Grade: C+. Fast, tough WR who started for five years in a run-oriented offense before injuries ended his career.
1972: Walt Patulski, DE, Notre Dame (1). Grade: F. A quintessential "Golden Domer," meaning an overrated Irish great for whom the NFL was an anti-climax. Never breathed fire or played big in the NFL. Patulski started four forgettable seasons in Buffalo and was out of the NFL after five.
News file photo
1973: Paul Seymour, TE, Michigan (7). Grade: C+. Lou Saban's idea was to convert this athletic college tackle to tight end and essentially have six blockers for the great O.J. Simpson. It worked brilliantly. Seymour was an edge mauler for five full seasons.
News file photo
1973: Joe DeLamielleure, OG, Michigan State (26). Grade: A+. The ultimate road-grader for O.J.'s "Electric Company." Joe D lived and breathed football. A Pro Football Hall of Famer.
1974: Reuben Gant, TE, Oklahoma State (18). Grade: D. The joke in the '70s was: Rhymes with "Can't." Mediocre player. The deep cut? Three picks later, Pittsburgh drafted Hall-of-Famer Lynn Swann.
News file photo
1975: Tom Ruud, LB, Nebraska (19). Grade: F. Bills forced a pick for their needy defense in a bad year for LBs. Plus, they passed on D-line studs Fred Dean and Louie Kelcher.
News file photo
1976: Mario Clark, CB, Oregon (18). Grade: B+. Quality cornerback with size who excelled for Bills in playoff years of '80 and '81.
News file photo
1977: Phil Dokes, DE, Oklahoma State (12). Grade F. A bust from Day One. Poor strength put him on Chuck Knox's bad side from the start. The Bills learned too late a critical truth: He simply did not love football.
News file photo
1978: Terry Miller, RB, Oklahoma State (5). Grade: F. Another guy whose commitment to the game was questioned. Was supposed to replace Simpson. Had a good rookie year but then played only 32 games the rest of his career. The '78 draft was a good one, too. Look at the good-to-great players that went between Nos. 6 and 17: James Lofton, Ken MacAfee, Ross Browner, Clay Matthews, Mike Kenn, John Jefferson, Blair Bush, Doug Williams.
News file photo
1979: Tom Cousineau, LB, Ohio State (1). Grade: F. For the second time in eight years the Bills whiffed on the No. 1 overall pick. It wasn't the scouts' fault that management couldn't sign him. He went to the CFL for more money, then wound up starting four years for Cleveland. The Bills turned his rights into a pick that landed Jim Kelly.
News file photo
1979: Jerry Butler, WR, Clemson (5). Grade: B+. Chuck Knox & Co. made the '79 draft great even without Cousineau. Butler was an immediate star, and Fred Smerlas and Jim Haslett were second-round picks.
News file photo
1980: Jim Ritcher, G, North Carolina State (16). Grade: A+. Started 11 straight seasons for the Bills and made the Wall of Fame.
News file photo
1981: Booker Moore, RB, Penn State (28). Grade: F. An unlucky pick. Moore gained only 420 yards before his career was ruined by health problems. He had Guillain-Barre syndrome, an auto-immune disease that damages the nervous system.
Getty Images
1982: Perry Tuttle, WR, Clemson (19). Grade: F. Right before the draft, Eagles coach Dick Vermeil confided in buddy Chuck Knox that he coveted Tuttle. Knox burned him by picking "the Clemson crystal," who never stayed healthy and lasted just 2 1-2 years in the NFL. Vermeil settled for WR Mike Quick at No. 20 and had the last laugh. Quick caught 363 passes and made five Pro Bowls.
News file photo
1983: Tony Hunter, TE, Notre Dame (12). Grade: F. Continued Bills trend of drafting "Golden Domers" who weren't obsessive about football. Bills took him at No. 12 because Jim Kelly and Dan Marino both were still on the board, and Buffalo was thrilled to take either one at No. 14, regardless of what Detroit did at No. 13. (Marino lasted to No. 27.)
New file
1983: Jim Kelly, QB, Miami (14). Grade: A+. Hall-of-Famer lifted the entire franchise to its golden era upon his eventual arrival in 1986.
1984: Greg Bell, RB, Notre Dame (26). Grade: D. Enough already with the overrated Golden Domers. Slumped after a big rookie year and was traded as part of the Cornelius Bennett deal in 1987. Redeemed himself a bit with big years for the Rams in '88 and '89.
Getty Images
1985: Bruce Smith, DE, Virginia Tech (1). Grade: A+. Finally, the Bills hit another No. 1 overall pick for a home run. Thank you, Bill Polian.
New file photo
1985: Derrick Burroughs, CB, Memphis (14). Grade: C. Was just coming into his own as a standout, physical corner in 1988. Then his career ended due to a neck injury. Too bad. The Bills could have used him opposite Nate Odomes in the Super Bowls.
1986: Ronnie Harmon, RB, Iowa (16). Grade: C. A valuable receiving weapon out of the backfield, he caught 144 passes in four Bills seasons. Better known for the one he dropped, late in the playoff loss at Cleveland at the end of the 1989 season. In 13 seasons, caught 582 passes, seventh most among RBs in NFL history.
News file photo
1986: Will Wolford, T, Vanderbilt (20). Grade: A. Protected Jim Kelly's blind side for seven years as the Bills' standout left tackle. People forget how good he was blocking Lawrence Taylor in Super Bowl XXV.
1987: Shane Conlan, LB, Penn State (8). Grade: A. Yet another hit for Polian & Co., the Frewsburg native filled giant need on the defense. Made three Pro Bowls in six Bills seasons and won defensive rookie of the year.
1990: J.D. Williams, CB, Fresno State (16). Grade: D. A disappointment as cover corner in four Bills seasons. News columnist Jerry Sullivan once wrote he "couldn't cover a saucepan." Turned out vision problems hindered his career.
News file photo
1991: Henry Jones, S, Illinois (26). Grade: A. Versatile safety with cover skills who started 129 of 144 Bills games and made first-team All-Pro once.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
1992: John Fina, T, Arizona (27). Grade: A. First-rate pass blocker who started 131 of 148 Bills games over 10 years. Started eight playoff games and did a good job vs. Charles Haley in Super Bowl XXVIII.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
1993: Thomas Smith, CB, North Carolina (28). Grade: B+. Solid corner who fit Wade Phillips' defense well. Started 95 Bills games over seven years.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
1994: Jeff Burris, CB, Notre Dame (28). Grade: C. Was just coming into his own as cover man when he left in free agency after fourth season. Started 120 NFL games.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
1995: Ruben Brown, G, Pittsburgh (14). Grade: A+. Road grader who made eight Pro Bowls and started 122 games in nine Bills seasons.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
1996: Eric Moulds, WR, Mississippi State (24). Grade: A. Started slow but blossomed into an elite, physical wideout. His 675 catches and 9,096 receiving yards rank second in Bills history.
News file photo
1997: Antowain Smith, RB, (23). Grade: C-. Bruising back was drafted to fit Marv Levy's last offensive scheme in Buffalo. Rushed for 1,124 yards in 1998 but fell out of favor under Wade Phillips and left after four seasons. Still gained 6,881 career yards.
News file photo
1999: Antoine Winfield, CB, Ohio State (23). Grade: B+. Played like "his hair was on fire," said ex-Bills scout Dwight Adams, and that was no lie. If you're keeping track, this was an eighth straight hit on No. 1 picks for John Butler and his scouting staff.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
2000: Erik Flowers, DE, Arizona State (26). Grade: F. Yuck. A reach by Butler & Co. at a glaring position of need. Even worse: Darren Howard, taken seven picks later, had a 67-sack career.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
2001: Nate Clements, CB, Ohio State (21). Grade: B+. Tom Donahoe got his regime off to a good start by picking "the playmaker." Quality player. Beat Peyton Manning for a pick-six as a rookie.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
2002: Mike Williams, OT, Texas (4). Grade: F. A case could be made that Big Mike is the Bills' biggest bust ever, even bigger than Walt Patulski. The problem: He simply didn't love the game. Didn't love practice. Lacked toughness.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
2003: Willis McGahee, RB, Miami (23). Grade: C-. High-quality NFL player but he didn't justify the gamble the Bills made with the pick, given the team's other needs. Rushed for 3,365 yards in three Bills seasons, then shot his way out of town.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
2004: Lee Evans, WR, Wisconsin (14). Grade: A-. Quality player who started seven years for the Bills.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
2004: J.P. Losman, QB, Tulane (22). Grade: F. Tom Donahoe ignored the views of many scouts who doubted Losmanu2019s makeup and ability to be a pocket passer. Some Bills fans still wake up in cold sweats due to nightmares from his 33 Buffalo starts.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
2006: Donte Whitner, S, Ohio State (8). Grade: C-. Marv Levy thought he was getting the second coming of Troy Polamalu. Not even close. Even worse: He passed on stud DT Haloti Ngata, who would have filled a giant need.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
2006: John McCargo, DT, North Carolina State (26). Grade: F. The Bills reached for a D-line disruptor for Dick Jauron's Cover 2 defense. They traded up to get a guy who had started only six games in 2005. McCargo started one game his entire NFL career. The Bills could have stayed where they were, picked Haloti Ngata (8) and safety Roman Harper (42), and been far better off. But Jauron didn't think Ngata could play in his scheme. Ngata made five Pro Bowls and received two-time first-team All-Pro selections.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
2007: Marshawn Lynch, RB, Cal (12). Grade: C-. Great player, bad fit. Never warmed up to Buffalo. Coach Dick Jauron couldnu2019t relate to him u2013 at all.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
2008: Leodis McKelvin, CB, Troy (11). Grade: C-. Not a bad pick. Played 98 games. But you take a guy 11th overall to be a No. 1 corner, and Leodis never turned into one.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
2009: Aaron Maybin, DE, Penn State (11). Grade: F. Undersized bust. Poster child for the failure of the Dick Jauron regime.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
2009: Eric Wood, C, Louisville (28). Grade: B+. Quality player, especially at that spot in the draft. Developed into a top-shelf leader. Made the Pro Bowl in 2015.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
2010: C.J. Spiller, RB, Clemson (10). Grade: B. As with the McGahee pick, the Bills were hoping for a home-run hitter, and he was, at times. But how about finally embracing the philosophy that running backs give great value in the mid- to later rounds?
Getty Images
2011: Marcell Dareus, DT, Alabama (4). Grade: B. The big man made two Pro Bowls in 5 1/2 tumultuous seasons in a Bills uniform before being traded to Jacksonville. The Bills needed more from the No. 3 overall pick.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
2012: Stephon Gilmore, CB, South Carolina (11). Grade: B. Tough, physical corner. Was good but not great before leaving in free agency.
Northeast Ohio Media Group
2013: EJ Manuel, QB, Florida State (16). Grade: F. On one hand, the Bills desperately needed to take a QB. Manuel was the best one available. Too bad he didn't have "it."
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
2014: Sammy Watkins, WR, Clemson (4). Grade: F. He gave the Bills two good years before being traded away to the Los Angeles Rams in 2017. The pick was a disaster considering what the Bills gave up to move up to No. 4 to get him.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
2016: Shaq Lawson, DE, Clemson (19). Grade: INC. The jury is way out. Shoulder surgery derailed his rookie year, then he was limited to 11 games in 2017. He defends the run. But can he get after the passer as a 4-3 end?
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
2017: Tre'Davious White, CB, LSU (27). Grade: A. The grade is subject to change, but White was a perfect fit in the Bills' defense. He led all NFL rookies in passes defensed and was second in NFL defensive rookie of the year voting.
Share this article