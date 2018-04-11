NFL Network's Brooks says Darnold, Allen fit Bills' culture

Culture fit is the key factor to consider when talking about which quarterback the Buffalo Bills will target in the 2018 NFL Draft, says NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks.

"I haven't been in Sean McDermott's locker room; I have worked with some of the guys that work in that front office," Brooks said on a national conference call Tuesday. "My sense in Buffalo is this is a team where culture is important. Whoever is the leader of the team needs to be a guy that is more of a blue-collar type, not necessarily a superstar but a guy who's kind of a man's man when it comes to his leadership qualities, his intangibles, his work ethic and the way he goes about his business."

Brooks, the former Bills receiver, thinks Southern California's Sam Darnold and Wyoming's Josh Allen best meet Buffalo's profile.

"The guys I think are the best fit from a personality standpoint," Brooks said, "I think Sam Darnold and Josh Allen would be the kind of guys that would fit in really well in that locker room at the top of the draft.

"Sam Darnold is a guy who is an ultimate competitor but when you're around him, he is humble, he kind of goes about his business," Brooks said. "He just goes to work. I get the same sense when I'm around Josh Allen. I've compared him to Cam Newton in terms of his talent is Cam Newton but you don't get the extra stuff that may come along with Cam."

"So I could see where he could fit because Sean McDermott has been around a talented guy, very similar in Cam Newton," Brooks said.

Both Darnold and Allen are expected to go in the top five picks, if not the top two.

Daniel Jeremiah, the NFL Network's other top draft analyst, said he has no doubt the Bills will try to make a big move up from their current No. 12 spot on the draft board.

"Where they are right now, having all the capital they do, you're not doing all this homework on these guys for nothing," Jeremiah said. "I would be surprised if they're not efforting very much so to get one of these guys."

Brooks thinks Oklahoma State QB Mason Rudolph, who could be picked in the middle to later part of the first round, also fits McDermott's preferred personality profile.

"The one other guy I would throw in there, not necessarily at the top of the board, is Mason Rudolph could be a fit just because of his intangibles, his leadership quality, his experience, the way he goes about his business on and off the field," Brooks said. "To me he strikes a balance with what the Buffalo Bills are trying to establish."

"I think the way they play and the way that locker room is constructed very much reflects the way the town is in Buffalo and Western New York," Brooks said.

Jeremiah has USC's Darnold ranked as the No. 1 QB, followed by UCLA's Josh Rosen, Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield, Allen and Louisville's Lamar Jackson.

However, Jeremiah said he's starting to think Cleveland general manager John Dorsey will take Allen with the No. 1 pick.

"In talking to people around the league, it really picked up the last week," Jeremiah said. "There's a lot of people – not from inside the building, I stress that – but there's a lot of people telling me, 'I think it's going to be Josh Allen.' It's either guys that have worked with John Dorsey or guys familiar with that room and that process. They think that makes more sense for him, with Josh Allen being more of an upside pick than a floor pick."

Cleveland signed ex-Bills QB Tyrod Taylor last month in free agency.

"Josh Allen is not there right now, but maybe they feel Tyrod can buy you enough time until Josh Allen is ready," Jeremiah said.