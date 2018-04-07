[BN] Blitz newsletter: Another QB schedules pre-draft visit to Buffalo

Oklahoma State's Mason Rudolph is meeting with the Bills this weekend, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, joining UCLA's Josh Rosen and Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield in scheduling top 30 visits with Buffalo. Mayfield will reportedly visit next week.

Via Vic Carucci's Path to the Passer profile of Rudolph: "He has the ideal size: 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds. He has the impressive production, throwing for 92 touchdowns and only 26 interceptions in 42 career starts and an NCAA-leading 4,904 yards with 37 TDs (and nine interceptions) as a senior at Oklahoma State. Tough. Sturdy. Pretty much the prototypical package of what NFL teams want in a franchise pocket passer.

"That is, with one glaring exception."

More encouraging news on Jim Kelly: “Mr. Kelly continues to make solid progress in his recovery from extensive surgery for his oral cancer," Dr. Mark Urken, who performed the operation, said in a statement Friday. "He has been moved out of the intensive care unit and made that transition by walking, on his own, from the unit to the inpatient floor where he will continue the next phase of care. He is still several days away from resuming swallowing and taking nutrition by mouth.”

Watch: Instagram video of Jim Kelly walking out of ICU.

