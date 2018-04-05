WILSON, Katherine Bonnie (Christmann)

WILSON - Katherine Bonnie (nee Christmann) Age 83, of Marietta, NY passed away Saturday, March 31, 2018 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, NY. Bonnie was a 1952 graduate of Fosdick-Masten Park High School in Buffalo, NY. She worked for 25 years at Mars Hill Broadcasting. Bonnie was a member of the Amber Congregational Church. She loved to read and enjoyed bluegrass music. Her husband of 41 years, Eugene Wilson, died in 1998. Surviving are a nephew Michael (Marie) Christman of Pueblo West, Colorado and grandnephew William Christman of Wyoming. A Memorial Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm Saturday, April 7, 2018 in the Amber Congregational Church. Burial will follow at Amber Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Amber Congregational Church Memorial Fund, 2366 Otisco Valley Road, Marietta, NY 13110. Arrangements by RYAN FUNERAL HOME, Marcellus, NY.