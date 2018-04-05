WILLIAMS, Francis J., Sr.

WILLIAMS - Francis J., Sr. It is with sadness, as well as joy, that we announce the passing and reuniting of our parents. Francis J Williams, Sr. passed away in California on January 22, 2018. He joined his wife, Helen, who passed just six months and five days before. They would have been married for 69 years this year. Francis and Helen had five wonderful children: Francis, Jr. (Karen), John (Mary), Jim (Marilyn), Michael (Modeste), and Barbara (Sal). Those five children gave Frank and Helen 16 grandchildren and 17.6 great-grandchildren. We will be celebrating the reunion of Frank and Helen at St. Stephen's Church, 2100 Baseline Road, Grand Island, on Saturday, April 7th with a small gathering in the garden for the interment. This will bring our father back to his beloved honey bunch to live happily ever after in eternity.