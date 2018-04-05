WARE, Patricia C. "Patty" (Prehoda)

April 3, 2018 of Cheektowaga, NY. Loving mother Kimberly A. (Tony) Alecki, Deborah L. (Jon) White, Deanna C. (Jeff) Wainwright, Aaron W. (Kristen) Ware, Jennifer L. (Peter) Wirch, Wayne W. Ware, and the late Peter Jason "PJ" Ware; beloved grandma of Joshua, Josiah, Nathan, Tyler, Andrew, Taylor, Jacob, and Charlotte; sister of Betty Ann Pringle and the late Norma Jean Adkins; and beloved motherly figure of Kirk Konigisor. Friends will be received 2-4 and 6-8 PM Friday at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, same as CURTIN FUNERAL HOME, 1340 Union Rd., West Seneca, where a Funeral Service will be held 11:30 AM, Saturday. Share online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com