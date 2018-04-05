Wade H. Hubbard III, 88, member of national champion West Side Rowing Club crews

Aug. 29, 1929 – March 21, 2018

Wade H. Hubbard III, a member of the national champion West Side Rowing Club crews from 1949 to 1951, died March 21 in his home in Lunenberg, Vt. He was 88.

Born in Lynchburg, Va., he came to Buffalo with his family as a child. He was a 1948 graduate of Lafayette High School, where he played on the football team.

A member of the West Side Rowing Club, he competed on the Senior Heavy Weight 8 oared shells and the Senior Heavy Coxy 4 oared shells in the U.S. Rowing Championships. Those crews are still regarded among the best in the history of the sport.

Mr. Hubbard enlisted in the Naval Air Corps Reserve and served in the Korean War. After his discharge, he worked for Niagara Mohawk Power Corp., then accepted a rowing scholarship to Boston University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

At BU, he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity and met his wife, Jean Frances Magoon. They were married in 1956.

Mr. Hubbard went on to have a career as a manager in the paper industry in New Hampshire, working with Groveton Paper Co. and the James River Corp. before retiring in 1991.

A longtime resident of Lancaster, N.H., he was active in the Lancaster Congregational United Church of Christ as chairman of the deacons, church moderator and treasurer for many years. He also was treasurer of the Mount Prospect Ski Club.

Elected to three terms on the White Mountains Regional School Board, he served as board chairman for five years.

In addition to his wife, survivors include three daughters, Katherine Hustus, Kristin Carr and Joanna Sevigny; a son, Jamison; 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service was held March 30 in Lancaster Congregational United Church of Christ, Lancaster, N.H.