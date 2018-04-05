Vontae Davis has 'no limitations' with injury as Bills head into OTAs

New Bills cornerback Vontae Davis said he has no limitations in his recovery from groin surgery as the team prepares to open its voluntary offseason workouts on April 16.

Davis had season-ending surgery in November to repair a torn groin muscle that limited his production with the Colts. When he was signed in early March, Davis thought he might have to be limited in the Bills' offseason workouts.

"Everything is good, man," Davis said Wednesday. "I’m making tremendous strides, tremendous progress. I’m on schedule to go, we’re going into OTAs next week. There’s no limitation, I’m able to do everything."

That's good news for the Bills, who will rely on Davis to hold down the cornerback slot opposite Tre'Davious White.

Davis seemed less sure of his availability when asked in his introductory conference call on March 2.

"Right now, I’m still rehabbing," Davis said last month. "I was cleared two weeks ago, so it’s a process. I’m still doing a lot of strengthening work and I’m not sure about the spring yet. I’ll probably be limited, but right now, I’m making progress with my rehab process. I’m back training. I’m prepared to do everything, it’s just a process with the strengthening work and everything."

Davis, 29, is on a one-year deal that pays him a base salary of $5 million, with performance bonuses that could reportedly bring him up to $8 million. If he returns to Pro Bowl form, he will likely to able to sign a lucrative contract in free agency next spring.