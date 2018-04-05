Deaths Death Notices
VanDette, Robert, Sr.
VanDette - Robert, Sr. Of Angola, NY. Beloved husband of Beverly (Ellis) VanDette; father of Robert (Christina Rizzuto) VanDette Jr. and the late Brian Richardson; brother of the late Ruth Thomas; brother-in-law of Mark (Barb) Ellis and Debbie (Leonard) McGowan; also survived by 2 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Hole-Parker Funeral Chapel, 160 Central Ave., Silver Creek, NY, on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM, where Funeral Services will be held Saturday at 10 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center or Hospice Buffalo. Share condolences at www.holeparkerfc.com
Funeral Home:
Hole-Parker Funeral Chapel
