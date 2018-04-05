VanDette, Robert, Sr.

VanDette - Robert, Sr. Of Angola, NY. Beloved husband of Beverly (Ellis) VanDette; father of Robert (Christina Rizzuto) VanDette Jr. and the late Brian Richardson; brother of the late Ruth Thomas; brother-in-law of Mark (Barb) Ellis and Debbie (Leonard) McGowan; also survived by 2 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Hole-Parker Funeral Chapel, 160 Central Ave., Silver Creek, NY, on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM, where Funeral Services will be held Saturday at 10 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center or Hospice Buffalo. Share condolences at www.holeparkerfc.com