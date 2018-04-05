VANARSDALE, Paul R.

VANARSDALE - Paul R. Of North Tonawanda, peacefully March 29, 2018, while under the care of the angels of Niagara Hospice. He leaves behind a daughter, Joan E. Mahar of Wilson, NY and a son, William Paul Vanarsdale of North Tonawanda, also a nephew Charles Recktenwalt (Sheila) Hamburg, NY; he also leaves behind two sons-in-laws he was fond of, David J. Mahar, Wilson, NY and David Greaves of Niagara on the Lake. Paul was the proud grandfather of Michael Hartz, he was also just as proud of his other grandsons, Kristen (Bonnie) Lawrence, Daniel (Caitlin) Lawrence, James (Amy) Hartz and Robert (Lauren) Hartz; he is also survived by many other nieces, nephews and cousins across the states. He appreciated and was very grateful for all the help and support he received from his son's golden friends, Dave, Donna and Tari and also his wonderful neighbors who took the time to help him. He was the son of the late Phillip and Della (nee Martin) Vanarsdale on October 19, 1920 in Akeley, PA. Mr. Vanarsdale was a Tool Grinder for 41 years at Bell Aerospace in Wheatfield, NY. He was an accomplished grand master Dulcimer player, teaching, learning and sharing tunes from one festival to another and forming lifelong friendships along the way including; John McCutheon, Nick Hawes, Sam Rizzetta, Jean Lewis, Rick Thum, Paul Goeltz, Bill and Ann Robinson and family, Heather Pennington, Verna and Ted "Hondo" Sprague. He was preceded in death by his wife, Fern (December 2006) and his daughter Janet (August 2004); he also is predeceased by brothers; Phillip, Ken, Perry, Charles, Hail, Sterl and his sisters; Izora Knapp, Vivian Johnson, Catheren Andrews and Peggy Newman. He will be sadly missed by all those who knew him well.