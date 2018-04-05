Survey: the Wegmans experience outranks that of 317 other companies

Wegmans' customer service outranks that of any company in the supermarket industry, and any company in any industry, according to a report released Thursday by research and consulting firm Temkin Group.

The Rochester-based grocer got an 86 percent overall customer experience score in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings, besting Texas-based H-E-B and Florida-based Publix, which each earned 83 percent.

Aldi scored 82 percent, Trader Joe's scored 81 percent, Save-A-Lot scored 80 percent, and Whole Foods scored 72 percent. Tops Markets did not make the list.

Wegmans didn't just beat out all of the other grocers. It beat out every single other company in every single other category from airlines to wireless carriers.

The scores are based on surveys of 10,000 customers asked questions about their recent experiences with companies across 20 industries. Only data about companies with more than 100 responses was analyzed, leaving 318 companies included.