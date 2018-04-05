STAPLETON, Henry A.

STAPLETON - Henry A. Of Cheektowaga, NY, April 3, 2018. Beloved husband of 60 years to Patricia L. Eckel Stapleton; dearest father of Diane Stapleton, Colleen (Philip) Tonsoline and David (Joelle) Stapleton; fond grandfather of Anthony, Andrew Tonsoline and Nicholas and Breanna Stapleton; dear son in law of Betty Eckel. Friends may call Friday 4-8PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca (668-5666), with a service to follow. Sentiments may be expressed through a contribution to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. in memory of Henry.