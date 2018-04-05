Spears & Co. opens at Fashion Outlets

Spears & Co. Fine Jewelers has opened in the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls.

The locally owned and operated jewelry store fills 1,500 square feet in the former Jared Vault, which recently closed. It is located across from Nike and Under Armour.

Spears & Co. sells brands such as Tiffany and Rolex and, in addition to fine jewelry, sells certified loose diamonds and antique jewelry. It also buys gold, silver, diamonds, estate pieces and coins.

The store moved from its previous location at McKinley Mall.