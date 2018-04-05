SNITZER, Joseph

SNITZER, Joseph - 12/7/1923 to 4/5/2006. Beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle and friend. He served his country with valor (Bronze Star recipient) in WW II as part of the "greatest generation." Gone twelve years today, but always missed and loved, and never forgotten.

With love from your family,

ALAN (DOTTIE, ANDY & JONNY), STEVE (MARIE-JEANNE; SASHA, BRENDAN, FRANKLIN & COLIN;

& STEVEN JR.), AND SCOTT