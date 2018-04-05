Sister Mary Sabinie Boczar, 97, teacher and Felician Sister for 79 years

July 25, 1920 – March 29, 2018

Sister Mary Sabinie Boczar, a teacher and a Felician Sister for 79 years, died Thursday in Blessed Mary Angela Care Center after a long illness. She was 97.

Born in Buffalo, one of six children, the former Stephanie Boczar was a member of St. John Gualbert Parish in Cheektowaga and graduated from Immaculate Heart of Mary Academy.

She entered the Buffalo Province of the Felician Sisters in 1938 and professed perpetual vows on Aug. 12, 1946. She earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Mount St. Joseph Teachers College, now Medaille College, and later completed a master’s degree in special education at Cardinal Stritch College, now Cardinal Stritch University, in Milwaukee.

Sister Mary Sabinie spent the first 10 years of her teaching career at St. Adalbert’s School in Buffalo, then taught primary grades at schools in the Dioceses of Buffalo, Erie, Syracuse and Ogdensburg. She also taught at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Home for Children in Cheektowaga.

Turning to special education, she taught for 20 years at the Cantalician Center for Learning in Buffalo, then went to the Villa Maria Learning Center, where she taught in the day school program and assisted with remedial instruction.

She began serving as a receptionist at the Institute of Music in Buffalo in 1992 and in 2007 became a member of the St. Francis Residence Community, where she assisted the sisters. She had been a resident at Blessed Mary Angela Care Center since 2010.

Survivors include a sister, Charlotte Zaidel; and nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered Tuesday, April 3, in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Convent Chapel, 600 Doat St., Cheektowaga.