Sensory-friendly Sundays at Chuck E. Cheese's

Families of children with autism and other special needs usually steer clear of Chuck E. Cheese's, with its loud music, bright lights and animatronic band.

So the children's entertainment arcade now opens two hours early on Sunday to offer a toned-down version of itself for those kids to enjoy.

On the first Sunday of each month, Chuck E. Cheese's will offer Sensory Sensitive Sundays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Lighting will be dimmed, the music and band will be turned down or off, and the Chuck E. Cheese mascot will make limited appearances.

Locations at 4990 Harlem Road in Amherst and 4408 Milestrip Road in Hamburg host the recurring event.