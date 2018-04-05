Richie Incognito uses Twitter to fire agent

Buffalo Bills guard Richie Incognito Thursday used Twitter to inform the agency representing him, Athletes First, that he no longer wanted its services.

@AthletesFirst You are Fired! I wish you guys nothing but the best moving forward. Thank you for all of your help and guidance along the way. It’s time for me to go in a new direction ✌🏼 — Richie Incognito (@68INCOGNITO) April 5, 2018

Incognito confirmed for The Buffalo News, via text, that the tweet was serious. So far, he has not given a reason for the move.

Last month, Incognito accepted a pay cut from the Bills. When the pay cut was announced, he tweeted: BUFFALO! I’m thrilled to be returning this season and fired up to get back to work with my # BuffaloBills brothers. I truly believe in the vision and the path we are on. We have all that we need to finish what we started # honored # letsdothis"

After taking a $1.75 million cut, Incognito will earn $4.75 million from the Bills this season, a figure that includes his base salary of $3.65 million, roster bonus and $100,000 workout bonus. His cap number dropped from $7.575 million to $5.9 million. His base salary had been scheduled to be $6.325 million.

David Dunn of Athletes First has not responded to a request for comment.