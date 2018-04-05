Share this article

print logo
Richie Incognito took to Twitter to fire the agency representing him. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)

Richie Incognito uses Twitter to fire agent

| Published | Updated

Buffalo Bills guard Richie Incognito Thursday used Twitter to inform the agency representing him, Athletes First, that he no longer wanted its services.

Incognito confirmed for The Buffalo News, via text, that the tweet was serious. So far, he has not given a reason for the move.

Last month, Incognito accepted a pay cut from the Bills. When the pay cut was announced, he tweeted: BUFFALO! I’m thrilled to be returning this season and fired up to get back to work with my brothers. I truly believe in the vision and the path we are on. We have all that we need to finish what we started

After taking a $1.75 million cut, Incognito will earn $4.75 million from the Bills this season, a figure that includes his base salary of $3.65 million, roster bonus and $100,000 workout bonus. His cap number dropped from $7.575 million to $5.9 million. His base salary had been scheduled to be $6.325 million.

David Dunn of Athletes First has not responded to a request for comment.

There are no comments - be the first to comment