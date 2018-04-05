RICH, James P., Jr.

RICH - James P., Jr. April 2, 2018 at age 64. Devoted father of Jillian (Christopher Bartolomei) Rich and Debra (Ben) Neumann; cherished grandfather (Bubby) of Greyson James, Sullivan and Eisley June Neumann; adored fiance; of Lynne Marie McMamara; loving son of James P. Sr and Patricia Ann (nee Ferrentino); dear brother of Frank (Debbie) Rich, Cheryl (Randy) Miller, Debra (Bernard) Hamsher, and Faye (Les) Kuntar; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends on Friday from 3-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker). Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 11 AM from Blessed Sacrament Church, 263 Claremont Ave., Tonawanda. Please assemble at church. Interment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, Elm and Carlton Sts., Buffalo, NY 14263. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com