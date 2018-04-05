Reporters' Notebook: April 5, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to one of Hollywood’s greatest stars, Spencer Tracy, born on this date in 1900, “Acting is not an important job in the scheme of things. Plumbing is.”

COLD COMFORT – There’s ice on this side of Lake Erie from here to Pennsylvania, but that won’t discourage organizers of Boom Days Buffalo on Saturday. Although the removal of the ice boom at the head of the Niagara River may be days or weeks away, they’ll anticipate its departure with a series of events.

Family friendly activities are planned from 1 to 4 p.m. at Undergrounds Coffee House & Roastery, 580 South Park Ave., and the Old First Ward Community Center, 62 Republic St.

The annual Rolling of the Boom Ball from the Community Center to Mutual River Front Park, 41 Hamburg St., will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. The fireboat Edward M. Cotter will help launch the Boom Ball, weather permitting.

The celebration continues with music sponsored by the Sportsmen’s Americana Music Foundation and the Blues Society of Western New York from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. in the Barrel Factory, 65 Vandalia St.; and from 7 to 11 p.m. in Gene McCarthy’s, 73 Hamburg St.

There also will be fireworks at 8:30 p.m. Admission is free to all events. For more info, visit the Boom Days Buffalo page on Facebook.

READY TO BLOOM – Also anticipating warmer weather is the Meals on Wheels Foundation of Western New York, which is taking orders for its spring flower sale in partnership with Lavocat’s Greenhouse and Nursery through April 27. Orders can be picked up May 11 and 12 at locations in Buffalo, Clarence and Orchard Park.

To order flats, hanging baskets, herbs and other plants, visit mealsonwheelswny.org or request an order form by calling Lauren Hibit at 822-2201. Proceeds support Meals on Wheels programs.

FILL THE FREEZER – St. Casimir’s Church, 1833 Clinton St. in Buffalo’s Kaisertown neighborhood, holds its Spring Meat Raffle Saturday in the Social Center. Doors open 6 p.m. First drawing at 7. Prizes provided by Market in the Square. $5 admission iincludes beer, pop, wine, a sandwich and a door prize entry.

SECOND CHANCE – If you missed four local women authors in a program last weekend in Williamsville, they’re back for “Ground Breaking Women” from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday in Artsphere Studio and Gallery, 447 Amherst St. Admission is free.

Taking part are Anna Marie Sinatra (“The Coach’s Playbook for Life”), Doreen Boyer DeBoth (“A Closer Look at the Guaranty Building”), Jennifer Sinatra MacNeil (“My Vision, My Truths”) and Dory Richardson (“Un-Stuck: When Frogs Turn into Princes”).

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Brian Smith, Peter Case, Charles D. Hahn, Kevin Thurston, Rosemary Wilson, Lawrence Krug, Mikey Dillon, Mary Lou Bartus, Father Fabian Maryanski, Hailey Zakrzewski, Pete LaBella, Dawn Pitillo, Rebecca Shoemaker, Molly Kurzanski, Chyrisse Santa Lucia, Marie Olczak, Bernice DiNunzio, Heather Brenon Golden, Maureen Lyons, Kamryn Snyder, Amy Gambon-Dennis, Ivan Nietopski and Sister Sharon Marie Dombrowski.

