Olean man charged with drunken driving, vehicular manslaughter in fatal crash

An Olean man was charged Wednesday with vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated after a fatal collision in Cattaraugus County, according to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office.

A 48-year-old man, who authorities have not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Route 417 in Carrollton. The collision happened at about 4:20 p.m., the Sheriff's Office said.

John D. McStraw Jr., 47, of Walnut Street, was trying to pass a tractor-trailer when he struck an oncoming car driven by the unidentified 48-year-old, the Sheriff's Office said.

In addition to the second-degree vehicular manslaughter and DWI charges, McStraw also was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, as well as other traffic offenses. He was arraigned in Carrollton Town Court and remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail.