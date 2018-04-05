North Tonawanda voters approve public library budget

A sparse turnout of voters approved the 2018-19 North Tonawanda Public Library budget Wednesday.

The vote was 170 to 16 in favor of the $1.93 million budget, which carried a tax levy increase of $27,593, or 1.95 percent. Spending is up $118,690, or 6.6 percent, from the current school year's total.

Trustee David Jakubaszek was re-elected without opposition to serve another five-year term.

The Meadow Drive library has 23,872 library card holders, who checked out a total of 481,740 items in 2017. The library, marking its 125th anniversary this year, added about 23,000 items to its collection in 2017.