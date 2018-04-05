Niagara Falls man admits damaging State Police car while fleeing traffic stop

A Niagara Falls man admitted in State Supreme Court he damaged a State Police car as he drove away from a trooper who had pulled him over to investigate a reckless driving complaint in the Town of Niagara.

Germaine V. Brown, 38, of Cleveland Avenue, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony count of third-degree criminal mischief and agreed to pay restitution of $6,525 for the damage to the police cruiser's front end, struck by Brown's vehicle in the Jan. 9, 2017 incident.

Brown could be imprisoned for up to four years when he is sentenced June 13 by Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. But in the meantime, Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Joel M. Grundy said Brown faces other legal problems. He was arrested March 29 in Niagara Falls and charged with felony drug possession counts.